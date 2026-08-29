Kavinder Gupta urges cooperation after Nepal and Tibet flash floods
India
Himachal Pradesh Gov. Kavinder Gupta is sounding the alarm about climate change in the Himalayas, especially after recent flash floods in Nepal and Tibet.
He is urging everyone to work together to help people hit by disasters and face environmental challenges head-on.
Joint report cites GLOFs risk
Gupta highlighted a growing risk: Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which are a matter of concern, according to a recent joint report by IIT Ropar and the University of Technology Sydney.
On a positive note, he says Himachal's Disaster Management Department is prepared for emergencies, and he is also pushing universities to discuss employment, livelihood opportunities, and local resources through forestry, agriculture, and horticulture.