Kaziranga-area van crash kills 26, Assam Chief Minister vows probe
A devastating road accident in Assam's Golaghat district claimed 26 lives when an overcrowded van collided with a truck near Kaziranga on November 13.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site, promising a thorough investigation and highlighting the urgent need for tighter traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.
State offers 7L, Centre 2L compensation
The state is offering ₹700,000 compensation to each victim's family, plus ₹200,000 from the central government.
Special teams are looking into overloading and speeding after police revealed the driver had a record of violations and had allegedly tampered with the speed-limiting device.
Among those lost were 14 women and 12 men, including a child, 10 from Golaghat itself, putting a spotlight on road safety concerns in Assam.