Kaziranga-area van crash kills 26, Assam Chief Minister vows probe

The state is offering ₹700,000 compensation to each victim's family, plus ₹200,000 from the central government.

Special teams are looking into overloading and speeding after police revealed the driver had a record of violations and had allegedly tampered with the speed-limiting device.

Among those lost were 14 women and 12 men, including a child, 10 from Golaghat itself, putting a spotlight on road safety concerns in Assam.