KCET 2026 results to go live at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in June 1 India Jun 03, 2026

KCET 2026 results are about to go live on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, so if you took the exam in April, keep an eye out.

This entrance test is your ticket to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other pro courses across Karnataka.

Results will be announced once the Agriculture and Veterinary Practical Exam wraps up on June 1.