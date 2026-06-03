KCET 2026 results to go live at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in June 1
India
KCET 2026 results are about to go live on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, so if you took the exam in April, keep an eye out.
This entrance test is your ticket to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other pro courses across Karnataka.
Results will be announced once the Agriculture and Veterinary Practical Exam wraps up on June 1.
Steps to download KCET 2026 scorecard
Just head to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, hit the "Admissions" tab, and pick "UGET 2026."
Click the KCET result link, enter your hall ticket number and details, then you can view or download your scorecard.
Pro tip: Keep that hall ticket number handy for a smooth experience.