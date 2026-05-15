Kedarnath sees over 500,000 pilgrims, Rudraprayag health dept screens 52,000
India
Kedarnath is seeing a major crowd this year, with over 500,000 pilgrims visiting by May 15, 2026.
With the rush, the Rudraprayag Health Department has stepped up, screening around 52,000 devotees and treating more than 62,000 people for everything from minor issues to serious illnesses.
Ambulances aid 150, helicopters evacuate 26
Medical teams are stationed all along the yatra route and at the shrine for emergencies.
According to Dr. Ram Prakash, chief medical officer, ambulances have helped 150 patients and helicopters have evacuated 26 critical cases from remote spots.
ECG units have caught several heart attack cases, with nearly eight people sent for advanced care in just five days.
Dr. Prakash also urged visitors not to bring young children due to the cold.