Kedarnath sees over 500,000 pilgrims, Rudraprayag health dept screens 52,000

Ambulances aid 150, helicopters evacuate 26

Medical teams are stationed all along the yatra route and at the shrine for emergencies.

According to Dr. Ram Prakash, chief medical officer, ambulances have helped 150 patients and helicopters have evacuated 26 critical cases from remote spots.

ECG units have caught several heart attack cases, with nearly eight people sent for advanced care in just five days.

Dr. Prakash also urged visitors not to bring young children due to the cold.