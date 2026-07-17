Kedarnath trek route cleared by 1pm after landslide
After a rain-triggered landslide blocked the Kedarnath trekking route early Friday morning, restoration crews worked quickly and managed to clear the path by 1pm
Pilgrims on foot can now continue their journey, though mule and horse rides are still paused while cleanup goes on.
The landslide happened near Chirbasa helipad after heavy overnight rain loosened slopes.
IMD issues orange alert Uttarakhand
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning this weekend, especially in places like Dehradun, Champawat, and Bageshwar.
Monsoon activity has already caused major disruptions with 49 roads blocked as of Friday evening.
Crews have reopened key routes like Yamunotri Highway near Sayana Chatti and cleared boulders near Gaurikund to keep things moving.
Local officials say they're prepared to handle essential services despite the tough conditions.