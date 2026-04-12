Kejriwal, AAP seek justice Swarana Sharma recusal in excise case
India
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a few AAP leaders want Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to step away from their excise policy case, saying they are concerned about fairness.
The High Court will take up their request on April 13, after Justice Sharma acknowledged it earlier this month.
Interestingly, others linked to the case have also asked for her recusal.
CBI calls Kejriwal recusal plea frivolous
The CBI is not on board with this move: it has called the plea "frivolous and baseless averments" and "wholly vexatious," saying just attending a legal seminar does not mean a judge is biased.
The agency also warns that these kinds of claims could hurt trust in the courts and labels the whole thing as an attempt at "forum shopping."