Kempegowda International Airport tests contactless facial biometrics for international travelers
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is testing a new contactless system for international travelers.
Instead of juggling passports and boarding passes, the airport has trialed a contactless process that could let passengers move through checkpoints using facial biometrics instead of physical documents.
Your digital identity, linked to your facial features, covers everything from booking to boarding.
Uses self-sovereign identity for paperless travel
This system uses Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) technology, which keeps your information private and lets you verify instantly.
It builds on Digi Yatra (already used for domestic flights) and connects airline apps with airport systems, so details are shared automatically, meaning shorter lines and less waiting around.
The goal? A faster, paperless airport experience that actually keeps up with growing international crowds.