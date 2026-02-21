Kerala aims to be self-sufficient in meat, milk, eggs by 2031
Kerala has set a big goal: by 2031, the state hopes to be fully self-sufficient in milk, eggs, and meat.
Announcing this at a new livestock research center's foundation event, Minister J Chinchu Rani shared that Kerala's annual milk production is already up by 14%, reaching 25.27 lakh tons.

To boost cattle productivity by 12.5%, the state is investing ₹80 crore in advanced breeding tech—think things like sex-sorted semen—to improve local herds and cut down on imports.
The first phase starts with ₹15 crore for a herd of 200 cattle.
Kerala's also rolling out eco-friendly feed to reduce emissions and supporting farmers with perks like veterinary ambulances, subsidized cattle parks, and better insurance schemes.