Kerala aims to be self-sufficient in meat, milk, eggs by 2031

To achieve this goal, the state is investing ₹80 crore

To boost cattle productivity by 12.5%, the state is investing ₹80 crore in advanced breeding tech—think things like sex-sorted semen—to improve local herds and cut down on imports.

The first phase starts with ₹15 crore for a herd of 200 cattle.

Kerala's also rolling out eco-friendly feed to reduce emissions and supporting farmers with perks like veterinary ambulances, subsidized cattle parks, and better insurance schemes.