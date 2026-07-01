Kerala asks Supreme Court to reverse High Court Waqf order
India
Kerala's government is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a High Court order that restricts what the state Waqf board can do.
The issue started because the board's current setup might not follow a new rule from the 2025 Waqf Amendment Act, which says every state board needs at least two non-Muslim members for broader representation.
High Court bars Waqf board actions
Until things are sorted out, the High Court has blocked the board from making big decisions or spending money without approval.
Instead, it has to work under a joint secretary from the state government.
Kerala wants this changed quickly. The chief justice of India agreed to hear their appeal urgently on Monday.