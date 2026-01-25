Kerala collector's seat belt saves him in scary car crash
Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S and his team had a close call on Friday when their car flipped over after being hit by another vehicle in Kerala.
The crash happened around 3:30pm near Konni, and could have been much worse.
Why does this matter?
Krishnan, his security officer Manoj, and driver Kunjumon were pulled from the wreck; Krishnan was admitted to a private hospital—they're all okay now.
Four people in the other car were hurt too, but not seriously.
Krishnan later shared that wearing his seat belt made all the difference: "As I was wearing the seat belt, I was not thrown around inside the car. It saved me."
What actually happened?
The other car was speeding in the wrong lane to overtake traffic when it slammed into Krishnan's vehicle head-on.
Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
This crash is a real-life reminder—seat belts aren't just for show; they can save your life, no matter where you're sitting.