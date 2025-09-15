Kerala couple invites men home, robs, tortures them

Police suspect there could be more victims

At first, the victims gave false statements because Jayesh and Reshmi threatened them. Police later found inconsistencies in their stories.

One victim also lost ₹20,000 during the assault.

Now a special police team is checking if there are more cases linked to this duo—the assaults were even recorded on video.

The couple was finally arrested from their Koipuram home on September 12 after a detailed investigation.