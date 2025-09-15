Kerala couple invites men home, robs, tortures them
A couple from Pathanamthitta, Kerala—Jayesh (30) and Reshmi (25)—were arrested after allegedly inviting two men to their home under false pretenses, tying them up, torturing them, and stealing money.
The incidents happened earlier this month: one victim was 19 and the other 29, both attacked after being invited over (one during an Onam celebration).
Police suspect there could be more victims
At first, the victims gave false statements because Jayesh and Reshmi threatened them. Police later found inconsistencies in their stories.
One victim also lost ₹20,000 during the assault.
Now a special police team is checking if there are more cases linked to this duo—the assaults were even recorded on video.
The couple was finally arrested from their Koipuram home on September 12 after a detailed investigation.