Why a passenger at Bengaluru airport is trending
A video from Bengaluru airport is trending after an IndiGo passenger was stopped from boarding a Raipur flight—despite arriving 19 minutes before departure.
The airline stuck to its rule that gates close 25 minutes before takeoff, and the incident quickly blew up online.
The video shows the passenger arguing with crew members
The clip shows the passenger confronting a female crew member and accusing her of verbal abuse (which she denied), with another staffer stepping in as things got tense.
IndiGo later rebooked the traveler on another flight.
The whole thing has reignited debates about strict airline rules versus what passengers expect.
Online debate has divided netizens
Social media is split: some people feel for the passenger, arguing he was still early, while others say rules are rules and support IndiGo's decision.
The debate has put a spotlight on how airlines handle boarding times and customer service in India.