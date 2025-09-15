Delhi man kidnapped in Iran for ransom after job scam
Himanshu Mathur, 26, from Delhi, was promised a job in Australia by an agent but ended up kidnapped in Iran instead.
After following the agent's instructions and traveling through Jakarta and Tehran, he was taken to Chabahar where a gang held him for a week, tortured him with metal pipes, and threatened to sell his organs.
The kidnappers first demanded ₹1 crore but settled for ₹20 lakh, which his family paid through an associate in Punjab.
Investigation underway
Mathur and Aman Rathi, the agent involved in the scam, were released near Chabahar airport on September 7 and have since returned to Delhi. Mathur was traumatized by what happened.
Delhi Police have registered a case under kidnapping for ransom and criminal conspiracy laws.
Now they're digging into how this network of agents tricked Mathur with fake overseas job promises and coordinated the abduction across countries.