Delhi man kidnapped in Iran for ransom after job scam India Sep 15, 2025

Himanshu Mathur, 26, from Delhi, was promised a job in Australia by an agent but ended up kidnapped in Iran instead.

After following the agent's instructions and traveling through Jakarta and Tehran, he was taken to Chabahar where a gang held him for a week, tortured him with metal pipes, and threatened to sell his organs.

The kidnappers first demanded ₹1 crore but settled for ₹20 lakh, which his family paid through an associate in Punjab.