Kerala dental student dies by suicide, family alleges faculty harassment

A first-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Kannur Dental College in Kerala died on April 10. The deceased has been identified as Nithin Raj RL, a native of Thiruvananthapuram . He fell from a building and was found critically injured near the medical college block in what is suspected to be a suicide. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, according to NDTV.

Allegations surfaced Son was 'verbally harassed' over complexion, caste: Father Raj's family has alleged that he was subjected to emotional harassment by faculty members. His father, Rajan, said his son was "verbally harassed" over his dark complexion and poor family background. He claimed Raj worked hard to secure admission on a merit seat but faced harassment over caste and color. "They also threatened to harm him academically," Rajan alleged.

Additional allegations Sister alleges brother complained to college principal Raj's sister, Nikitha, also alleged that he faced repeated harassment based on caste and color. She claimed Raj had complained to the college principal, but no action was taken. "He used to tell us about such discrimination and harassment regularly," she alleged. Nikitha also alleged that a faculty member once called her brother a "slum dog" in front of other students.

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Investigation underway Audio message of alleged abuse surfaces An audio message, allegedly from Raj, has surfaced in which he accuses a teacher of insulting him and using abusive language. The clip also mentions public ridicule and marking penalties. After the incident, Kannur Dental College suspended two faculty members: MK Ram (Head of Department) and KT Sangeetha Nambiar (Associate Professor). The college is cooperating with police investigations into the matter.

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HRC involvement Kerala Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of case The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also taken cognizance of the case and directed a detailed probe. The commission asked Kannur City Police Commissioner to investigate the allegations and submit a report within a week. Raj's body was taken to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram for cremation on Sunday afternoon.