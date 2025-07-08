Next Article
Kerala doctors reject 'Food testing' order during Vice-President's visit
Kerala's Health Department asked three government doctors to check food quality for Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, instead of letting them focus on patient care.
The move didn't go down well—doctors and the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) protested, saying food safety should be handled by trained experts, not clinicians.
Doctors refuse to do food checks
The doctors refused to do the food checks at Kochi airport and guest houses, and the Health Department backed off without taking action.
The KGMOA made it clear they won't accept similar orders in future—they want medical staff focused on patients, not sidetracked with unrelated tasks.
This episode highlights growing worries about using healthcare workers for jobs outside their expertise.