Kerala: Family of 5 found dead in rented house
India
A family of five, including three children, was found dead in their rented Kochi home on Saturday in what police suspect is a murder-suicide.
The family included a woman from Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapuram, and they had been unseen for a couple of days before a relative of the landlord discovered them.
Their names have not been shared yet.
Family had moved to Kochi for medical treatment
Police are investigating and trying to understand what led to this tragedy. The family had moved to Kochi for medical treatment and was staying in a house owned by an NRI.
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