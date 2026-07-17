Kerala fisherfolk protest ₹25,000 deep-sea pass fee for small boats

Kerala's fisherfolk are speaking out against a new ₹25,000 fee for small-scale deep-sea fishing passes.

Charles George, president of the All India Deep Sea Fishers Association, called the move unfair, since bigger trawl boats get free access while smaller vessels (those under 20 meters) are expected to pay up.

These small boats head far out into the ocean and are already part of a sector that faces tough financial challenges.