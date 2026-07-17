Kerala fisherfolk protest ₹25,000 deep-sea pass fee for small boats
Kerala's fisherfolk are speaking out against a new ₹25,000 fee for small-scale deep-sea fishing passes.
Charles George, president of the All India Deep Sea Fishers Association, called the move unfair, since bigger trawl boats get free access while smaller vessels (those under 20 meters) are expected to pay up.
These small boats head far out into the ocean and are already part of a sector that faces tough financial challenges.
Kerala fisherfolk demand monsoon ban enforcement
Fisherfolk want this fee scrapped to help ease their costs and are urging the Kerala government to actually listen to fish workers before opening up local waters to big corporations through cooperatives.
There's also frustration over more than 3,000 Tamil Nadu-based fiber boats breaking monsoon fishing bans.
Local groups say stricter enforcement is needed so marine life gets a break, and sustainable fishing stays possible for everyone.