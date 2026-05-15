Kerala fishing boats grounded by diesel shortage, federation asks Modi
Kerala's fishing community is struggling right now, with many boats stuck at the docks because there just is not enough marine diesel.
The Federation of Fishing Boats and Fishery Industries of Kerala has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, asking for urgent help so fishermen can get back to work and earn before the fishing ban kicks in on July 1.
Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal urges diesel restoration
With oil companies cutting back on diesel supplies, many families who depend on fishing are at risk of losing their main source of income.
Federation General Secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal urged authorities to restore diesel supply in full strength to prevent fishermen's families from falling into penury and starvation.
He is calling for immediate action to protect these livelihoods during this difficult patch.