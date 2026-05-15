Kerala fuel prices up ₹3.16 petrol, ₹3.26 diesel per liter
India
Fuel just got pricier in Kerala: petrol is up by ₹3.16 per liter and diesel by ₹3.26 per liter as of Friday, May 15, 2026, at 6am
In Ernakulam and surrounding regions, fuel prices rose by ₹3.26 per liter for diesel and ₹3.16 per liter for petrol, leading to late-night rushes at petrol pumps as people tried to beat the increase.
Kerala traders squeezed, drivers seek hikes
Dealers are stressed since oil companies have cut their stock requirements and now want advance payments, making things tougher for small traders.
Everyday folks worry about a ripple effect on essentials like cooking gas and food prices; auto drivers and taxi operators are already pushing for fare hikes to keep up with rising costs.