Kerala fuel prices up ₹3.16 petrol, ₹3.26 diesel per liter India May 15, 2026

Fuel just got pricier in Kerala: petrol is up by ₹3.16 per liter and diesel by ₹3.26 per liter as of Friday, May 15, 2026, at 6am

In Ernakulam and surrounding regions, fuel prices rose by ₹3.26 per liter for diesel and ₹3.16 per liter for petrol, leading to late-night rushes at petrol pumps as people tried to beat the increase.