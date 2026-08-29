Kerala government announces official name change to Keralam, gradual rollout
India
Kerala is officially switching its name to Keralam, and the state government just shared how they'll make it happen.
The plan is to update the name gradually across government departments and agencies, with printed stationery, signages, and boards in government offices and public institutions; no rush, no extra costs.
Kerala government offices keep current stationery
Government offices will keep using their current stationery (like letterheads and forms) with simple manual fixes until supplies run out.
Big things like signboards and milestones won't be replaced right away; instead, they'll get updated by hand where possible.
From now on, new materials will use Keralam, but organizations with established branding can stick with what they have for now.