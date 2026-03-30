Kerala High Court upholds landlord conviction, orders ₹15,000 compensation
India
The Kerala High Court just made it clear: being a landlord doesn't mean you can walk into a tenant's room and toss out their stuff.
In a case involving a room that had been rented to the complainant in 2009, a landlord did exactly that, so the court upheld his conviction for trespassing and damaging property.
He now has to pay ₹15,000 to the tenant.
Kerala High Court stresses tenant rights
The court stressed that ownership does not give a right to commit a crime if there is an intention to offend.
Basically, your name on the property doesn't let you ignore your tenant's rights.
This ruling puts extra weight behind protecting tenants and sets an example for similar cases in the future.