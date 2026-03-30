Kerala High Court upholds landlord conviction, orders ₹15,000 compensation India Mar 30, 2026

The Kerala High Court just made it clear: being a landlord doesn't mean you can walk into a tenant's room and toss out their stuff.

In a case involving a room that had been rented to the complainant in 2009, a landlord did exactly that, so the court upheld his conviction for trespassing and damaging property.

He now has to pay ₹15,000 to the tenant.