Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala launches crackdown on fraudulent agencies
India
Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has kicked off a crackdown on shady job and education agencies after many people complained about being tricked with false promises.
Many victims paid big money hoping for jobs or college seats, sometimes even MBBS courses in foreign countries, but got nothing in return.
Chennithala vows surveillance and legal action
Chennithala says the government is stepping up surveillance on these agencies and taking legal action against those caught cheating people.
A recent arrest of an immigration firm CEO in Kochi shows it is serious about stopping these scams.