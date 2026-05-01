Kerala IAS officer Ashok suspended, accuses LDF of political payback
India
Dr. B Ashok, a senior IAS officer in Kerala, was suspended this week and says it's all about politics.
Speaking to the media, he called out the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for targeting him after being "dismissed by the people on April 9."
Ashok also shared that he won't bother appealing the suspension since he believes it's just political payback.
Ashok alleges Dr Abraham rallied bureaucrats
Ashok, who held top roles like vice chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University, accused Dr. K M Abraham of rallying bureaucrats to help the current government stay in power for a third term.
His public criticism of LDF led to his suspension and has only made tensions between the state government and its critics more intense.