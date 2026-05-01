Kerala IAS officer Ashok suspended, accuses LDF of political payback India May 01, 2026

Dr. B Ashok, a senior IAS officer in Kerala, was suspended this week and says it's all about politics.

Speaking to the media, he called out the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for targeting him after being "dismissed by the people on April 9."

Ashok also shared that he won't bother appealing the suspension since he believes it's just political payback.