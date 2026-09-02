Kerala launches Department of Senior Citizens's Welfare with ₹10cr
Keralam just launched a Department of Senior Citizens's Welfare, aiming to make life easier for its older population.
With ₹10 crore set aside in the latest budget, the department will propose schemes for protection, care, healthcare, social security, and productive aging.
The General Administration department has issued orders redeploying posts, including those of Additional Secretary, Under Secretary, Section Officer, Assistants and Computer Assistants, from the General Administration and Personnel and Administrative Reforms departments to the new department.
Department to offer helpline and portal
This new department will manage care homes and administer laws and rules relating to senior citizens and implement the State's senior-citizen policy and centrally sponsored and State welfare schemes.
Plans include a 24/7 helpline with emergency support, an online portal for services (like Elder Vulnerability Register, Productive Ageing Register, Kerala Care Workforce Register, and Service Connect Directory), and Dementia-Friendly Keralam programs.
There'll also be facilitation desks in all local self-government institutions so seniors can get help more easily, making Kerala a bit more senior-friendly overall.