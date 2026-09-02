Kerala launches Department of Senior Citizens's Welfare with ₹10cr

Keralam just launched a Department of Senior Citizens's Welfare, aiming to make life easier for its older population.

With ₹10 crore set aside in the latest budget, the department will propose schemes for protection, care, healthcare, social security, and productive aging.

The General Administration department has issued orders redeploying posts, including those of Additional Secretary, Under Secretary, Section Officer, Assistants and Computer Assistants, from the General Administration and Personnel and Administrative Reforms departments to the new department.