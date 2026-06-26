Kerala launches India's 1st elderly welfare department to support seniors

Kerala prioritizes home and community care

Instead of sending seniors to institutions, the department, led by Dr. Rathan Kelkar, wants to keep them active at home and in their communities.

Plans include caregiver training, parks and fitness spaces for older people, day care centers, and connecting older adults with local activities that matter to them.

A statewide survey will also shape Kerala's "Silver Economy" plans across health care, housing, and transportation so no one gets left behind as they age.