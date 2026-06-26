Kerala launches India's 1st elderly welfare department to support seniors
Kerala just set up India's first Department for Elderly Welfare, taking on the challenges of an aging population and social isolation.
Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan called it a step to help older adults live with more dignity, care, and connection, especially important since nearly one in four Keralites will be over 60 by 2036.
Kerala prioritizes home and community care
Instead of sending seniors to institutions, the department, led by Dr. Rathan Kelkar, wants to keep them active at home and in their communities.
Plans include caregiver training, parks and fitness spaces for older people, day care centers, and connecting older adults with local activities that matter to them.
A statewide survey will also shape Kerala's "Silver Economy" plans across health care, housing, and transportation so no one gets left behind as they age.