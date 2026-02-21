Kerala nurses demand salary hike, stage 1-day strike

More on the story

Private sector nurse salaries haven't budged since 2018—even as living costs rise and government nurses now earn up to ₹60,000 a month.

UNA's founder Jaminsha says many hospitals are ready for the raise but want official approval first.

UNA president Jasmine Shah warned that if nothing changes soon, bigger protests could follow.

He also pointed out how understaffing can lead to mistakes—like when a tool was allegedly left inside a patient after surgery in Alappuzha.

For young people thinking about healthcare careers or fairness at work, this is one fight worth watching.