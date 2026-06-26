Kerala police arrest Vypin couple in ₹18cr marijuana bust
India
Kerala police just made one of their biggest drug busts, arresting a Vypin-based couple for having 18kg of imported hybrid marijuana valued at ₹18 crore.
The catch happened during Operation Toofan in Perumbavoor, when Ayush was stopped on a two-wheeler carrying nearly 1.5kg of the drug hidden in his bag.
Police identify Vypin couple's drug supplier
A search of the couple's rented flat led to more than 16kg being found, and police believe Ayush and Anigha were wholesale dealers supplying a larger network.
Police have identified the individual who supplied the narcotics to the couple and are following up on more leads, with more arrests likely as the investigation continues.