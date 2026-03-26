Kerala Police file case against X over AI-generated video
India
Kerala Police's cyber team has filed a case against X, formerly Twitter, after an AI-made video targeting the prime minister and the Election Commission of India (ECI) started circulating online.
The video was flagged by the ECI, with concerns it could mislead people and hurt trust in key institutions, especially during election season.
Complaint names account and X Corp
The complaint names both the X account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)" and X Corp. itself.
Filed late Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram's Cyber Crime Police Station, the case has sparked an official investigation.
Authorities said the case was filed after police assessed that the AI-generated video could mislead the public and adversely affect the conduct of free and fair elections.