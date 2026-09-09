Kerala private bus operators threaten strike citing ₹120cr Priyadarshini losses
India
Private bus operators in Kerala have threatened an indefinite strike, protesting major financial losses since the state's Priyadarshini scheme began offering free rides to women and transgender people on KSRTC busses.
With fewer passengers, private operators claim they have lost more than ₹120 crore since June 15.
Operators seek fare hike, diesel subsidy
Operators are asking for a fare hike, a diesel subsidy, and help with rising costs: diesel prices are up by ₹8.50 per liter, and insurance premiums have jumped too.
Many cannot pay wages or keep their busses running.
Before finalizing the strike, operator representatives plan to meet the chief minister to push for immediate relief like a fare hike and a diesel subsidy.