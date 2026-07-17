Kerala professor wins ₹3,000 refund and ₹5,000 compensation
A Kerala professor paid 3,000 rupees to Sreechakra Marriage Bureau back in 2016, hoping they'd help find a match.
But after nine years of empty promises and no proposals, the Kannur Consumer Commission stepped in.
On June 30, they ordered the bureau to refund his money and pay 5,000 rupees for mental stress and legal costs.
Bureau absent, 9% interest, helplines listed
The bureau didn't even show up to defend itself, so the commission called out their poor service and unfair practices.
If they don't pay within 30 days, interest kicks in at 9% per year, running from the date of the order on the amount of ₹3,000.
This case is a reminder: if you've been let down by matrimonial services in Kerala, you can call the state helpline (1800-425-1550) or reach out nationally at 1915.
Consumer rights are on your side.