Kerala professor wins ₹3,000 refund and ₹5,000 compensation

The bureau didn't even show up to defend itself, so the commission called out their poor service and unfair practices.

If they don't pay within 30 days, interest kicks in at 9% per year, running from the date of the order on the amount of ₹3,000.

This case is a reminder: if you've been let down by matrimonial services in Kerala, you can call the state helpline (1800-425-1550) or reach out nationally at 1915.

Consumer rights are on your side.