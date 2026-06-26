Kerala reports 180 shigellosis cases and 6 deaths in June
India
Kerala is dealing with a shigellosis outbreak, reporting 180 cases just this month and six deaths in June.
The latest eight cases popped up across Kozhikode, Wayanad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram.
Shigellosis spreads through contaminated food or water and usually brings on diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
Outbreaks declared in 4 Kerala districts
Officials have now declared shigellosis outbreaks in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Alappuzha. Kozhikode has seen the most cases so far this month.
On a related note: one high-risk contact of a Nipah virus patient finished quarantine without symptoms; no new Nipah hospitalizations were reported on Friday.