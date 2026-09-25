Kerala rolls out major safety plans for Sabarimala pilgrimage
Kerala is rolling out major safety plans for this year's Sabarimala pilgrimage.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala says more police will be on duty, and devotees are being asked to use virtual queues to keep things smooth and avoid big crowds.
Emergency teams, including the Rapid Action Force and the Fire and Rescue Force, will ensure security arrangements and police services at Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilakkal are coordinated effectively and deal with exigencies.
Kerala police boost Sabarimala security measures
The state police chief is teaming up with neighboring states for extra security.
CCTV coverage and lighting are getting a boost, parking arrangements at Nilakkal and Chakkupallam will be streamlined, and soil will be removed at Chakkupallam to create additional parking space for between 400 and 500 vehicles.
Mandatory police verification for people working at commercial establishments at Sannidhanam and Pampa will also be required to carry identification cards while on duty.
The Motor Vehicles Department will also keep an eye on vehicles carrying pilgrims to make sure they're safe.
All these upgrades aim to give everyone a safer pilgrimage experience this season.