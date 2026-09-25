Kerala rolls out major safety plans for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The state police chief is teaming up with neighboring states for extra security.

CCTV coverage and lighting are getting a boost, parking arrangements at Nilakkal and Chakkupallam will be streamlined, and soil will be removed at Chakkupallam to create additional parking space for between 400 and 500 vehicles.

Mandatory police verification for people working at commercial establishments at Sannidhanam and Pampa will also be required to carry identification cards while on duty.

The Motor Vehicles Department will also keep an eye on vehicles carrying pilgrims to make sure they're safe.

All these upgrades aim to give everyone a safer pilgrimage experience this season.