Kerala student Adhityan P A found dead, police deem unnatural

Father of Adhityan doubts suicide note

Adhityan left a note saying no one else was responsible, but his father, Pradeep S, isn't convinced and wants a full investigation.

He's especially worried about an earlier incident where Adhityan told his father that some of his hostel roommates were involved in drug use and were caught by hostel authorities, something he thinks might be connected.

Police say they're checking every angle to get to the truth.