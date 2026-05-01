Kerala student Adhityan P A found dead, police deem unnatural
India
A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala, Adhityan P A, was found dead in his Bengaluru hostel room on April 29.
While it was first seen as a suicide, police are now digging deeper and treating it as an unnatural death.
The case has left many in shock and looking for answers.
Father of Adhityan doubts suicide note
Adhityan left a note saying no one else was responsible, but his father, Pradeep S, isn't convinced and wants a full investigation.
He's especially worried about an earlier incident where Adhityan told his father that some of his hostel roommates were involved in drug use and were caught by hostel authorities, something he thinks might be connected.
Police say they're checking every angle to get to the truth.