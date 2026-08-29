Kerala sub inspector Vijesh K suspended for allegedly targeting Muslims
A police officer in Idukki, Kerala, has been suspended after sharing a Facebook video accompanied by comments allegedly targeting the Muslim community.
Vijesh K. a grade sub-inspector attached to the Thodupuzha police station in Idukki, posted footage of a woman in hijab allegedly damaging an Athapookkalam (floral carpet), along with comments allegedly targeting the Muslim community and dismissing earlier claims that a dog was responsible.
Internal probe confirms Vijesh shared video
The video went viral on social media and led to a complaint from the Muslim Youth League.
After an internal probe confirmed Vijesh's role, District Police Chief A. Naseem called it a "serious violation" that hurt the police force's image.
Vijesh was suspended on Friday night and a departmental inquiry has been initiated, with a report due within three months.