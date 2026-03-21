Kerala to feel the heat this week, temperatures rising

Punalur already touching 37.6 degrees Celsius

It's not just a few districts feeling the heat: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are also in for warmer days around 36 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department reports spots like Punalur already touching 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Nights are staying cooler though; Kannur airport recorded a low of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

So stay hydrated and try to keep cool!