Kerala to see isolated heavy rain on February 22
India
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has put Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki on a yellow alert for February 22, expecting some isolated heavy rain.
This is all thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal—so keep an umbrella handy if you're in these areas.
Low-pressure area intensifying
The low-pressure area is set to get stronger as it moves west-northwest over the next day or so.
That means scattered showers could pop up across Kerala, finally offering some relief from the heat.