Kerala to see isolated heavy rain on February 22 India Feb 21, 2026

Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has put Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki on a yellow alert for February 22, expecting some isolated heavy rain.

This is all thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal—so keep an umbrella handy if you're in these areas.