Kerala totals 1,368mm by Sept 1, below 1,759mm
India
Kerala is dealing with a big rainfall shortfall this year, getting just 1,368mm instead of the usual 1,759mm as of September 1, 2026.
The India Meteorological Department says there's little hope for more rain this month, except maybe a few light showers here and there.
So, summer vibes are kicking in earlier than usual.
Kerala deficits threaten water and power
Eight out of Kerala's 14 districts are facing serious rain deficits.
Wayanad and Idukki, home to major hydropower reservoirs, are especially struggling with deficits of 51% and 44%. This could mean trouble for water and electricity supplies.
Plus, global weather factors like El Nino and a weak India Ocean Dipole (IOD) might mess up the upcoming northeast monsoon too, making things even trickier for the state.