Kerala University National Sports Day features full 'Vande Mataram' performance
India
National Sports Day celebrations organized by Kerala University featured a full performance of Vande Mataram on September 1, 2026.
The ceremony was attended by Gov. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, joined by top officials and ministers.
The song bookended the celebration, followed by the national anthem.
CPI(M) criticizes 'Vande Mataram' instruction
University officials said singing Vande Mataram was instructed by the governor's office.
The move sparked criticism from Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders, who argued the song is not secular and accused the government of accommodating Bharatiya Janata Party views.
This echoes earlier controversy during Onam Week when similar protocol choices drew political attention.