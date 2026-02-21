Kerala will now pay doctors, technicians for organ donation work

Who gets paid and how much?

Specialists like transplant surgeons, anesthetists, and intensivists will receive professional fees ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for specified hours of service. ICU techs and grief counselors are included too.

The payments come from K-SOTTO's annual budget and aim to support the people who keep Kerala's organ donation system running smoothly.

It's a step toward making sure these vital teams feel valued—and encouraging more people to get involved in organ donation.