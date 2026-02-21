Kerala will now pay doctors, technicians for organ donation work
Kerala just rolled out a new policy to pay healthcare professionals who help with organ donations and transplants.
This move is meant to finally recognize all the extra hours doctors, technicians, and grief counselors put in—often late at night or outside their regular shifts—to make these life-saving procedures happen.
Who gets paid and how much?
Specialists like transplant surgeons, anesthetists, and intensivists will receive professional fees ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for specified hours of service. ICU techs and grief counselors are included too.
The payments come from K-SOTTO's annual budget and aim to support the people who keep Kerala's organ donation system running smoothly.
It's a step toward making sure these vital teams feel valued—and encouraging more people to get involved in organ donation.