Keralam CM V D Satheesan defends criticism of Kanthapuram's comments

Satheesan faced pushback from Suprabhatam, the E K Sunni faction's mouthpiece, but he stood his ground, saying public scrutiny of leaders is a basic democratic right.

He clarified that his meeting with Sunni leaders was planned long before and had nothing to do with this issue.

Satheesan summed up his stance: "I have taken a stand. Still I am on that stand. They have their freedom to make statements against me and to write articles against me. This is democracy."