Next Article
Kerala's bid to pause voter list update gets a no from Election Commission
India
Kerala asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to delay its big update of voter lists, called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), since it overlaps with local elections.
The ECI said no—the SIR will go on as planned, getting ready for upcoming assembly elections.
Why does it matter?
Kerala was worried about not having enough staff for both updates and local polls, since local elections need a huge team.
But the ECI clarified that scheduling local elections is up to Kerala's State Election Commission, not the state government.
Plus, district collectors will make sure staff don't get double-booked, so both processes can run smoothly and keep voter data accurate.