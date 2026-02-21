Kerala's final voter list for Assembly polls out

Women outnumber men on rolls

This year, women outnumber men on the rolls—1.38 crore female voters compared to 1.31 crore males—which is pretty cool for gender representation.

The list also includes third-gender voters, more than two lakh overseas citizens, and over 50 thousand service voters.

After removing nearly nine lakh names due to reasons like migration or duplication, officials added thousands of new young voters (over four lakh aged 18-19).

If you spot an error or missed your chance to register, you can still appeal through your district election office or CEO Kerala—so everyone gets their say!