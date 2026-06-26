Kerala's June 28 pulse polio drive targets over 19L under-5s

Kerala sets 22,288 booths, 46,663 volunteers

The state will set up 22,288 booths in places like hospitals, schools, and anganwadis, with 46,663 trained volunteers ready to help.

To reach everyone, there are also special booths at railway stations and bus stands, plus mobile teams for remote areas and migrant colonies.

If any child misses out on the main day, mop-up rounds on June 29-30 will make sure no one's left behind.