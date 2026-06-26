Kerala's June 28 pulse polio drive targets over 19L under-5s
India
Kerala is rolling out a big Pulse Polio campaign on June 28, aiming to give polio drops to more than 1.9 million children under 5.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan will launch the drive in Thiruvananthapuram at 8am.
This is part of India's ongoing push to stay polio-free, a status the country earned back in 2014.
Kerala sets 22,288 booths, 46,663 volunteers
The state will set up 22,288 booths in places like hospitals, schools, and anganwadis, with 46,663 trained volunteers ready to help.
To reach everyone, there are also special booths at railway stations and bus stands, plus mobile teams for remote areas and migrant colonies.
If any child misses out on the main day, mop-up rounds on June 29-30 will make sure no one's left behind.