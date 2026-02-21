Kerala's nativity card to prove you're a true Keralite
Kerala is rolling out a new Nativity Card to officially prove if someone is a Keralite.
The card, which comes with your photo, will help people access government services and assistance.
The bill just got Cabinet approval and heads to the Assembly on February 24.
How to apply for nativity card
This move could make it easier for locals to prove their roots, but not everyone's happy.
Senior Congress leader K C Joseph says the bill might hurt Kerala's huge diaspora and argues it duplicates IDs like Aadhaar and voter cards.
If you or your family were born in Kerala (or abroad for work), you can apply by submitting the prescribed application, supporting documents and the stipulated fee to the Tahsildar.
Any disputes over cards will be handled by revenue officers and district collectors.