Kerala's nativity card to prove you're a true Keralite

How to apply for nativity card

This move could make it easier for locals to prove their roots, but not everyone's happy.

Senior Congress leader K C Joseph says the bill might hurt Kerala's huge diaspora and argues it duplicates IDs like Aadhaar and voter cards.

If you or your family were born in Kerala (or abroad for work), you can apply by submitting the prescribed application, supporting documents and the stipulated fee to the Tahsildar.

Any disputes over cards will be handled by revenue officers and district collectors.