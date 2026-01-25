Kerala's voter list clean-up draws heat before 2026 polls India Jan 25, 2026

Kerala's big push to update its voter list—just ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections—is getting a lot of attention.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has meant heavy workloads for local officers and nearly two million voters getting notices about their registration.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar says it's all about keeping the rolls accurate, even though there have been tough moments, including deaths of BLOs during the process and no extensions allowed because of national election deadlines.