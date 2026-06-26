Ketan Agarwal allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort over his wig
Ketan Agarwal, a businessman from Pune, was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort by an accused, apparently just because he wore a wig.
The incident happened on June 18, and Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, is demanding the death penalty for the accused, Siya Goyal.
He met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this week to push for fast action.
Vishal Agarwal calls son's murder unimaginable
Vishal called his son's murder unimaginable, saying it was clearly planned and not an accident. He suspects Ketan's hair patch may have been the reason behind the attack, a motive he finds hard to believe.
The Chief Minister described the case as "beyond imagination" and stressed that both legal and social issues need attention so something like this doesn't happen again.
Police are still investigating possible family pressure and other motives behind the crime.