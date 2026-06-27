Ketan Agarwal murder probe links Siya Goyal with Chetan Chaudhary

Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged 2,000 calls

Investigators found that Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged over 2,000 calls and spent nearly 238 hours talking since January this year.

Police are now digging into deleted WhatsApp chats and Instagram messages for clues.

Plus, the pair met at a Pune cafe just one day before Agarwal's murder, a detail that could be key as questioning continues.