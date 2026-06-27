Ketan Agarwal murder probe links Siya Goyal with Chetan Chaudhary
India
The Ketan Agarwal murder investigation just got more interesting: turns out, the two main suspects, Siya Goyal and cricketer Chetan Chaudhary, actually knew each other through cricket matches Sahil played alongside Chetan.
Their friendship grew after a Diwali party in 2025, giving police a new angle to look into.
Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged 2,000 calls
Investigators found that Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged over 2,000 calls and spent nearly 238 hours talking since January this year.
Police are now digging into deleted WhatsApp chats and Instagram messages for clues.
Plus, the pair met at a Pune cafe just one day before Agarwal's murder, a detail that could be key as questioning continues.