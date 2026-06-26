Ketan Agarwal murdered at Lohagad Fort: fiancee, friend trade accusations

Families dispute claims as probe continues

Ketan was set to marry later this year, and his father, Vishal Agarwal, is demanding justice.

Siya comes from a wealthy family and recently started a baking business; Chetan is a sports lover from a modest background with over 150 trophies.

Chetan's family says they didn't know about his connection with Siya and believe she's framing him.

His lawyer argues that call records alone aren't enough proof.

The investigation is still ongoing as new details come out.