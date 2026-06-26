Ketan Agarwal murdered at Lohagad Fort: fiancee, friend trade accusations
After Ketan Agarwal, 26, was found murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune, his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her friend, Chetan Choudhary, are each blaming the other.
Police say Chetan claims he wanted to elope with Siya, but she insisted they "get rid of" Ketan, while Siya insists it was actually Chetan's idea after earlier plans failed.
Families dispute claims as probe continues
Ketan was set to marry later this year, and his father, Vishal Agarwal, is demanding justice.
Siya comes from a wealthy family and recently started a baking business; Chetan is a sports lover from a modest background with over 150 trophies.
Chetan's family says they didn't know about his connection with Siya and believe she's framing him.
His lawyer argues that call records alone aren't enough proof.
The investigation is still ongoing as new details come out.