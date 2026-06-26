Ketan Agrawal's Lohagad death prompts police probe into family pressure
India
Businessman Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, and police believe Siya Goyal, the main suspect, may have been pressured by her family to marry him.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident "beyond imagination" and urged society to reflect on why such tragedies happen, asking, "Why do children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking?"
Siya Goyal named prime accused
Goyal is the prime accused.
The Agarwal family is likely to meet Fadnavis during his visit to Pune to discuss their concerns and seek justice as the investigation continues.