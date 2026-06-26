Ketan Agrawal's Lohagad death prompts police probe into family pressure India Jun 26, 2026

Businessman Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, and police believe Siya Goyal, the main suspect, may have been pressured by her family to marry him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident "beyond imagination" and urged society to reflect on why such tragedies happen, asking, "Why do children from educated and well-settled families develop such malicious and destructive thinking?"