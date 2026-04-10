Khalid Saifi granted 5-day interim bail to attend family weddings

Court sets conditions including ₹20,000 bond

Saifi has to follow strict rules: pay a ₹20,000 bond, stay within city limits, share his phone number with investigators, and avoid talking to witnesses or the media.

His lawyer argued these family events were important for him.

While prosecutors pointed out he had gotten similar bails before, the court still allowed this short break, showing that even in tough legal situations, personal milestones sometimes get a little room.