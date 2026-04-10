Khalid Saifi granted 5-day interim bail to attend family weddings
India
Khalid Saifi, one of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, has been granted five days of interim bail so he can attend his niece's and nephew's weddings.
The court's decision lets him step out from April 15 to April 20, 2026, balancing legal restrictions with a nod to family moments.
Court sets conditions including ₹20,000 bond
Saifi has to follow strict rules: pay a ₹20,000 bond, stay within city limits, share his phone number with investigators, and avoid talking to witnesses or the media.
His lawyer argued these family events were important for him.
While prosecutors pointed out he had gotten similar bails before, the court still allowed this short break, showing that even in tough legal situations, personal milestones sometimes get a little room.